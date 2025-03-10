Danti Launches AI-Powered Search Engine for Public Sector Use

Danti, provider of artificial intelligence-powered search engine, has launched its new offering for customers in the public sector. The Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered technology firm said government users are welcome to experience the full capabilities of the Danti knowledge platform on a trial basis.

The announcement comes over a year after Danti secured a deal worth $1.2 million from the U.S. Space Force to further develop and expand the technology’s search capabilities and enable military analysts to discover imagery, analytics, reports, news, social media posts and other information relevant to their specific needs. The contract was a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 award.

Danti also previously won a $75,000 prize challenge from the National Security Innovation Network and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

Danti AI-Powered Search Engine Features

In an interview, Danti CEO Jesse Kallman explained that, unlike Google search which provides news stories or social media posts based on a keyword, the company’s AI-powered platform can pull up satellite imagery of Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian hotel, for instance.

“It shows me geolocated news. It shows me every image that was captured over that hotel, and a breakdown of what happened from news and social,” Kallman said.

Danti can supply user-generated ground information from Telegram, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Danti also features enhanced security that meets the strict requirements of government and defense organizations.

According to Maj. Zach He, head of the Space Force’s Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Tracking Program, Danti enables guardians to quickly understand volumes of newly generated and archival data. He shared that the tool is already supporting TacSRT’s mission by crafting analytical reports to different Space Force components and combatant commands.

Kallman emphasized in a recent press release the importance of speed in maintaining an edge in information warfare amid Great Power Competition.

“Speed to information and speed to decision will be what wins, and we must be able to connect, understand and fuse information across agency, modality, phenomenology, and allow it to be found, synthesized and used regardless of skill and prior knowledge,” he commented.