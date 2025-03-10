Curtiss-Wright Books Marine Corps Follow-On Order for Combat Data Network Program Support

Curtiss-Wright‘s Defense Solutions Division has been awarded an $18 million follow-on order by the U.S. Marine Corps for Combat Data Network Program support services.
Combat Data Network Program Follow-On Order Details
The global engineered products and services company said Thursday it will supply the Program Executive Officer Land Systems with its Modular Open Systems Approach-based tactical communications technology. The PEO Land Systems intends to use the technology in its Application Server Module of the Combat Data Network, or CDN, program.
The follow-on order, under the Defense Logistics Agency – Tailored Logistic Support contract, stipulates that the Ashburn, Virginia-based company will provide its size, weight and power, or SWaP, optimized PacStar 400-Series technology. This includes PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules.
“This win reflects the U.S. Marine Corps’ continued confidence in Curtiss-Wright as a trusted supplier of rugged, deployable communications, processing and network solutions,” said Brian Perry, senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Solutions Division at Curtiss-Wright. “It builds upon our earlier selection as a critical supplier for the CDN program, including WAN Services Module — Light in 2020, User Access Case in 2021, and WAN Services Module — Expeditionary in 2022.”