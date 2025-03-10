Curtiss-Wright Books Marine Corps Follow-On Order for Combat Data Network Program Support

Curtiss-Wright ‘s Defense Solutions Division has been awarded an $18 million follow-on order by the U.S. Marine Corps for Combat Data Network Program support services .

Combat Data Network Program Follow-On Order Details

The global engineered products and services company said Thursday it will supply the Program Executive Officer Land Systems with its Modular Open Systems Approach-based tactical communications technology. The PEO Land Systems intends to use the technology in its Application Server Module of the Combat Data Network, or CDN, program.

The follow-on order, under the Defense Logistics Agency – Tailored Logistic Support contract, stipulates that the Ashburn, Virginia-based company will provide its size, weight and power, or SWaP, optimized PacStar 400-Series technology. This includes PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules.