Cubic Provides Training Systems to Cope North Exercise

Cubic provided fourth and fifth-generation Air Combat Maneuver Instrumentation, or ACMI, training systems to the Department of Defense’s annual trilateral exercise Cope North 25 in Guam, which concluded on Feb. 21 and saw participation from the U.S., Japan and Australia.

Training Benefits of ACMI

ACMI systems work to enable pilots to train without relying on fixed-range infrastructure, Cubic said Monday. The systems work to determine aircraft position and performance data and transmit it to ground-based monitoring stations for recording and use during debriefing. Cubic’s ACMI systems include the Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction, or SPEAR, Common Data Model.

“Our solutions introduce a new era in training, enabling posture and deterrence, exponentially increasing warfighter readiness,” Paul Averna, vice president and general manager of advanced training solutions at Cubic, said in a statement. “The successful mission integrated a blended environment of F-35 P5 internal subsystem, ACMI pods, ground stations and SPEAR, delivering a fully operational, high-fidelity tracking of three F-35 partners and three variants of fourth-gen fighters from three U.S. services for the first time ever.”

Cope North facilitates interoperable training in the Indo-Pacific region. This year’s exercise was notable for allowing participating forces to exchange information on how to maintain, employ and command and control Lockheed Martin F-35 fifth-generation fighters. Cubic’s Advanced Training Solutions team provided the ACMI systems to Cope North.