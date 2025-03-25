Cubic Digital Intelligence Introduces New Vector Tile Delivery System

Cubic Digital Intelligence has launched a vector tile delivery system for the Tactical Assault Kit ecosystem, designed to enable fast, interactive and data-rich mapping for real-time mission intelligence.

Commenting on the development, Paul Sartorius , vice president and general manager at Cubic Digital Intelligence, said in a statement Monday, “Our capability represents a major leap forward in delivering next-generation geospatial intelligence to TAK users.”

Sartorius added, “We deliver fast, accurate and interactive data visualization, from sensor-to-shooter, enabling warfighters and intelligence professionals to make decisions anywhere, anytime.”

Tile Delivery for TAK Users

The new platform connects easily with the TAK system, giving instant access to vector tiles without conversion. It allows client-side rendering for smooth 2D and 3D maps, supports multiple data sources and keeps geospatial information current without extra processing or hardware.