Constellis Gains Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

Non-financial risk management firm Constellis announced that it has received Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2 from Cyber AB, the Department of Defense’s nongovernmental partner in the CMMC program. Terry Ryan, Constellis CEO and a Wash100 awardee, thanked the company’s team that hurdled the rigorous certification process and ensured compliance at the highest level.

“This CMMC reinforces our commitment to strong security practices and strengthens the trust our customers and partners expect from us,” said the Constellis chief executive. The company secured the certification after Cyber AB’s comprehensive check on Constellis’ cybersecurity rules, procedures, and technical guardrails.

Contract Opportunity Positioning

The Level 2 certification keeps the company well-positioned for DOD contract opportunities, Constellis said. DOD established CMMC to ensure the strict cybersecurity standards compliance of companies storing and distributing Controlled Unclassified Information and Federal Contract Information.

According to Alex Whitworth, Carahsoft Technology’s sales director, CMMC compliance rollout is expected to begin this year, including program certification requirements in contracts with DOD and related agencies. CMMC’s implementation follows a multi-step process with the first involving company self-assessments on cybersecurity compliance and the second proceeding to a Level 2 certification from Cyber AB, Whitworth explained.

In January, Oracle introduced an automation template along with documentation specific to the CMMC to help contractors’ compliance with the program when using Oracle Cloud. Other companies that gained CMMC certification include the nonprofit Advanced Technology International and Summit 7.