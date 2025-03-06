Claroty, SealingTech Team Up to Enhance Cyber Defense

Claroty and SealingTech , a Parsons company, have partnered to enhance cybersecurity for operational technology and cyber-physical systems networks.

The collaboration will equip cyber protection teams with advanced tools, in-depth training and knowledge for swift and effective threat hunting and mitigation, Claroty said Wednesday.

The team will combine Claroty’s capabilities in asset visibility, exposure management and threat detection with SealingTech’s modular and lightweight services designed for harsh environments.

Heather Young, vice president of U.S. federal at Claroty, commented, “As nation state threats and other cyber threats to these networks increase in sophistication and frequency, the need to bridge these operational gaps is a matter of national security. Together, we’re equipping teams with the critical insights they need to mitigate priority risks and secure their operations.”

About Claroty and SealingTech

Claroty, headquartered in New York, offers a cybersecurity platform designed to protect cyber-physical systems across mission-critical infrastructure. SealingTech, based in Maryland, specializes in rugged and high-performance cybersecurity services.