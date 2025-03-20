Claire Leon Joins Orbit Fab Advisory Board

Orbit Fab has appointed Claire Leon , a space industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, to its advisory board .

Commenting on her appointment, Leon said in a statement, “Orbit Fab’s refueling technology is a perfect complement to Dynamic Space Operations, giving satellites the maneuverability and longevity needed for responsive, resilient space architecture.”

She added, “The ability to refuel spacecraft will fundamentally change how we approach deep space missions, making human presence throughout the solar system more achievable and economically viable. I’m excited to help bridge commercial innovation with government requirements to advance both national security and enable deep space exploration.”

Claire Leon’s Background

Leon previously led the Space Systems Integration Office at the Space Systems Command from 2022 to 2025, where she developed an enterprise engineering framework focused on warfighter needs and resilient space capabilities—closely aligning with Orbit Fab’s mission.

Earlier, she served as director of the launch enterprise at the U.S. Air Force and held multiple leadership roles at Boeing , most recently as vice president of national programs.

Leon currently consults for Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy Firm.