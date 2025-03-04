Chugach Secures AFTAC Seismic Mission Support III Contract

Chugach Government Solutions has been awarded the Seismic Mission Support III contract by the U.S. Air Force Technical Applications Center, or AFTAC, to provide mission support at three seismic stations in the United States and Canada.

Seismic Mission Support III Contract Details

The company said Monday the Systems Development Directorate Seismic Mission Support III contract aligns with Chugach’s efforts to enhance seismic monitoring capabilities and support AFTAC’s operations.

Under the contract, Chugach will deliver support services to seismic stations in Wyoming and in Cambridge Bay and Flin Flon in Canada.

The Operation Location situated in Boulder, Wyoming features a 16-square seismic research facility with a main compound and a remote operating facility. It also has several seismic arrays supporting 13 short-period and one broadband instrument locations, two radio repeater sites and seven research, testing and training sites.

The Equipment Location 079 in Cambridge Bay above the Arctic Circle in Canada encompasses a 400-square-mile seismic array. It features 19 short-period, one broadband and four long-period instrument sites along with 450 miles of cable for power, data transmission and intra-site communications.

The Equipment Location 244 located in Flin Flon, Canada consists of a 175-square-mile seismic array with 18 short-period and one broadband instrument sites and 50 miles of cable for power and data transmission.

The award builds upon the partnership between AFTAC and Chugach that started in 2000. The former ensures global nuclear treaty compliance by monitoring nuclear activities using advanced seismic, hydroacoustic, satellite-detection and airborne materials collection systems. The latter, meanwhile, provides reliable data acquisition through seismic ground-based monitoring.