System High Appoints Christopher George as Strategic Growth VP

Christopher George, former Rigil Corporation business development and capture lead, has been appointed as vice president of strategic growth at System High, a security engineering services firm under cyber technology company Ridgeline International. In his new role, George will support and implement System High’s business development programs and initiatives, the company said in announcing its new executive’s appointment Thursday.

Business Capture Experience

System High also noted that he is bringing in to the company close to 20 years of work experience, with focus on business capture, customer relationship management and identifying industry opportunities.

George worked for over three years at Rigil after spending more than six years at Tracen Technologies as a business development specialist and account representative, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also previously handled business development functions at TekMasters and the Prince William County Habitat for Humanity.

Karl Borden, System High’s executive vice president of operations and growth, said George “fits seamlessly” into the company, with his field experience. “Chris, along with our entire operations and growth team, will elevate System High and our offerings to the defense, intelligence and commercial communities,” Borden added.