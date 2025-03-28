Chenega Subsidiary Receives SOCSOUTH Security Administration Services Contract

Chenega Naswik International, a subsidiary of Alaska native organization Chenega Corporation, has secured a five-year contract valued an estimated $6 million. The competitive set-aside procurement calls for security administration and access control support to Special Operations Command South, the Chantilly, Virginia-based Chenega told ExecutiveGov Thursday.

Florida Work Performance

CNI will extend its protective security guard services to SOCSOUTH’s location at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. The unit is one of the Department of Defense’s seven sub-unified commands under U.S. Southern Command.

SOCSOUTH functions as joint operational headquarters for the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. It handles the planning and execution of U.S. military’s special operations in Central and South America, as well as in the Caribbean.

Chenega’s Track Record in Protective Services

The DOD earlier procured CNI’S security and force protection services for the command’s operations at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina under a $36 million contract. The Army Materiel Command has also tapped CNI’s protective services under a $10.5 million contract awarded in December to secure AMC’s the headquarters at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

In July 2023, a CNI sister unit, Chenega Security California, secured a $61 million contract to provide fire protection, emergency management and emergency medical services at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA has also engaged the fire and protective services of Chenega Global Protection in December 2021 under two contracts for several facilities that the agency operates. The contracts, which feature extension options, are valued a total of $581.8 million.