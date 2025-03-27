Chad Williams to Step Down as QTS CEO

Chad Williams will vacate his roles as chief executive officer and chairman at QTS Data Centers .

QTS said Tuesday Williams’ decision will take effect on April 18. David Robey , chief operating officer, and Tag Greason, chief growth officer, will succeed Williams as co-CEOs.

Williams’ Two-Decade QTS Career

Williams has served as QTS CEO for over two decades. He founded the company in 2003 and turned it into one of the largest and fastest-growing data center development and management platforms in the world, with a total of 70 data centers in North America and Europe and an annual revenue of over $3 billion.

As CEO, Williams propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, earning recognition for its technology innovation, corporate sustainability, federal data services, customer satisfaction and data center development and operations.

Williams intends to resume his role as CEO of Quality Group of Companies, or QGC, a family office investment firm specializing in comprehensive real estate and business services. Williams previously served as chairman of QGS before he left to form QTS.

“We entered 2025 celebrating our twentieth-year anniversary since Jeannie and I founded QTS and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve with and be part of the QTS family,” said Williams.

David Robey and Tag Greason

With around three decades of combined experience at QTS, Robey and Greason are well-positioned to lead the company moving forward. Robey joined QTS in 2010 as the vice president of site operations for the Northeast region. He was previously with Qimonda for almost a decade, most recently as the VP of operations.

Greason joined the company a year later and served as executive vice president of enterprise sales. He also worked at Savvis Communications as executive VP for current analysis and VP of global services. He also served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2009 to 2017.

“As I step away from this chapter in my life, I know I leave our 1,600+ QTSers in capable hands with David and Tag to continue to provide important support to our local communities and deliver world-class services to our amazing partners who entrust us with their most important infrastructure globally,” said Williams.