J&J Worldwide Services Books Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Support Services Task

J&J Worldwide Services, a CBRE business, has secured a task order contract to provide support services to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

WRNMMC Operations and Maintenance Task Order

The government and defense company said Monday the task order covers specialized services supporting operations, maintenance, repair and facility management for medical facilities at the WRNMMC. The task order was issued under the $940 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Operations and Maintenance Engineering Enhancement VII program. The McLean, Virginia-based company is set to commence work on the project on March 1, 2025 and is expected to finish on February 28, 2027. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama serves as the contracting activity.

About WRNMMC

The WRNMMC is the largest military medical center in the world. It covers 243 acres and features more than 2.4 million square feet of clinical space. The facility provides medical care to almost one million beneficiaries annually, including military personnel and government leaders such as the president, vice president, congressional members and supreme court justices.