Castellum Subsidiary Books $103M NAVAIR Deal for Mission Support

Global Technology and Management Resources , a Castellum subsidiary, has secured a $103.3 million contract from the Naval Air Systems Command to provide special missions management of on-site services for NAVAIR’s Program Office 290 Special Missions.

Under the MOSS contract, GTMR will support various intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting programs while guiding the entire acquisition life cycle, from material analysis and technology development to engineering, production, deployment and operations.

The contract includes engineering analysis and recommendations for technical, logistics, training and acquisition support for ISR&T platforms, ground stations and classified network entry facilities.

About Castellum and GTMR

Virginia-based Castellum specializes in cybersecurity, electronic warfare and software engineering for the federal government. Maryland-headquartered GTMR, a veteran-owned small business, provides communication and electronic systems for military and commercial use.