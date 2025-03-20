Carahsoft to Offer Unstructured Data Management Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Unstructured to distribute the latter’s data management platform to public sector agencies.

The Unstructured enterprise platform, launched in February 2024, helps government agencies process unstructured data by converting it into formats optimized for large language models and retrieval-augmented generation, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

The platform extracts raw data from existing databases, transforms it into more than 30 file types and seamlessly loads it into vector databases.

Enhancing Government Data Management

Michael Adams , a senior sales director at Carahsoft, said, “By integrating Unstructured’s tools into our offerings, Carahsoft and our reseller partners provide Government agencies with the means to enhance data management and improve decision-making, all while reducing the time and cost associated with data preparation.”

Agencies can access the platform through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.