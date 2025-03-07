Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Latent AI

Carahsoft Technology and Latent AI have partnered to provide government agencies with the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform software and ruggedized mobile tools.

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft, said in a statement Thursday, “Adding Latent AI’s LEIP platform and ruggedized solutions to our portfolio enables our reseller partners to deliver proven edge AI technology that is already achieving significant results in programs including Project AMMO and Project Linchpin.”

The LEIP platform accelerates artificial intelligence deployment on any device by optimizing the machine learning pipeline for efficiency, consistency and scale.

“We look forward to working with Latent AI and our reseller partners to help agencies accelerate their edge AI deployment at scale,” Adams added.

Aside from Carahsoft’s reseller partners, Latent AI products are available through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.