Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for BeyondID

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with BeyondID to provide secure and scalable identity management services to the public sector including government and educational institutions.

Partnership Agreement

Under the partnership, Carahsoft said Tuesday it will distribute BeyondID’s services that are designed to help manage identities efficiently, covering everything from discovery and integration to deployment and monitoring while reducing security risks.

Institutions can procure the services through Carahsoft reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said, “We look forward to collaborating with BeyondID to meet the Public Sector’s growing demand for complete identity management and security solutions.”

He added, “This partnership will help Carahsoft and our reseller partners support agencies as they modernize their systems to meet ongoing security threats, streamline operations and ensure the protection of sensitive data.”