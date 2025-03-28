Box Platform Secures FedRAMP High Authorization

The Intelligent Content Management platform of Box , a cloud storage and management company, has earned High Authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said Thursday the certification allows U.S. government agencies and authorized contractors to securely manage highly sensitive data and streamline content workflows using Box AI and Box Hubs.

Enhanced Security and Compliance

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conducted a rigorous assessment, ensuring Box meets strict FedRAMP security standards.

Tom Cowles , chief compliance officer at Box, commented, “Achieving FedRAMP High certification involves extensive documentation of our security controls and a rigorous audit to ensure we meet the highest standards for protecting customer data.”

Box AI and Box Hubs

Box AI extracts insights from unstructured data, automating tasks that typically require manual effort or outdated tools.

Meanwhile, Box Hubs enables secure content sharing and collaboration. With Box AI, users can quickly find accurate answers with clear citations.