Booz Allen, Shield AI Seek to Enhance Uncrewed Military Systems

Booz Allen Hamilton and Shield AI will collaborate to advance artificial intelligence-powered autonomy for uncrewed military systems to allow faster deployment in threat situations.

The team will combine Booz Allen’s mission engineering and Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise platform to bolster battlefield operations to give U.S. forces an advantage while protecting troops in complex environments and to support other key national security missions, Booz Allen said Tuesday.

Collaboration effort

Steve Escaravage , president of Booz Allen’s defense technology group and a four-time Wash100 winner, commented, “Our adversaries are evolving faster than ever, and Booz Allen is building, scaling, and investing in autonomous systems to redefine how America fights and wins.”

“Shield AI is pioneering AI-powered autonomy, and this partnership catalyzes the capabilities of both teams to support our nation’s no-fail missions,” Escaravage added.

Hivemind Enterprise autonomously pilots various vehicles, from attack drones to F-16 jets, and enables swarming operations.