BlueHalo Lands NIWC Pacific Contract for MESR Engineering Support

BlueHalo has secured a five-year, $30.7 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific to deliver systems engineering and support services for BlueHalo’s Mission Specialist Defender systems .

Advancing Undersea Operations With Robotic Technology

The global defense company specializing in underwater robotic systems said Tuesday it will provide support services to the Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response, or MESR. The remotely operated vehicle is part of the Navy’s current operations that utilize the Mission Specialist Defender systems.

The contract is intended to support the Navy’s efforts to conduct expeditionary missions and enhance underwater security. It builds on the $92.7M contract awarded to VideoRay in May 2024 for the production of MESR ROVs. VideoRay was acquired by BlueHalo in November.

“This follow-on contract highlights the U.S. Navy’s commitment to adapting and customizing our commercial off-the-shelf defense solutions to meet the evolving needs of its expeditionary forces,” said Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo. “We are honored to continue our support in delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical ROVs that enhance maritime security, reconnaissance, and response capabilities for the fleet,” added the former Wash100 Award winner.

BlueHalo’s Mission Specialist Defender and other unmanned underwater robots are utilized for mine countermeasures, portable undersea operations and other challenging and critical missions. The system leverages its maneuverability, payload integration and operational flexibility in conducting such high-risk maritime missions.