BlueHalo Conducts Live Fire Tests of Advanced Counter-UAS Missile

BlueHalo has completed live fire tests of the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System Missile–Freedom Eagle-1, designed to counter larger drones with better maneuverability, longer range and faster launch capabilities.
The company said Thursday that it conducted three test flights during the controlled test vehicle live fire demonstration in January at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.
Advancing Missile Capabilities
BlueHalo collected video, system and sensor data logs, radar tracks and radio frequency diagnostics from each flight to analyze the missile’s guidance, navigation and control systems to refine aerodynamic models and reduce technical risks.
Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, commented, “In light of recent global events, including activities in Europe, the Red Sea and Taiwan, we’re taking a proactive stance–increasing internal investments to advance our FE-1 system and leaning in to meet the demand signal on an expedited timeline.”
Previous Activities
In June 2024, BlueHalo was selected to develop the NGCM offering with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium. By August 2024, it had successfully fired FE-1’s dual-thrust solid rocket motor. In December 2024, warhead detonation tests were conducted to confirm FE-1’s lethality by measuring penetration depth, velocity, impact forces and fragmentation patterns.