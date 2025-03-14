BlueHalo Conducts Live Fire Tests of Advanced Counter-UAS Missile

BlueHalo has completed live fire tests of the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System Missile–Freedom Eagle-1 , designed to counter larger drones with better maneuverability, longer range and faster launch capabilities.

The company said Thursday that it conducted three test flights during the controlled test vehicle live fire demonstration in January at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

Advancing Missile Capabilities

BlueHalo collected video, system and sensor data logs, radar tracks and radio frequency diagnostics from each flight to analyze the missile’s guidance, navigation and control systems to refine aerodynamic models and reduce technical risks.

Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, commented, “In light of recent global events, including activities in Europe, the Red Sea and Taiwan, we’re taking a proactive stance–increasing internal investments to advance our FE-1 system and leaning in to meet the demand signal on an expedited timeline.”

Previous Activities