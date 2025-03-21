BlueHalo’s Jonathan Moneymaker on ‘Golden Dome’ Next-Gen Missile Shield Project

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker said in an interview that the Trump administration’s next-generation missile shield development project, called “Golden Dome for America,” could become a comprehensive threat response with support from defense technology and artificial intelligence industries, Business Insider reported Tuesday.

“This will be clearly a collaborative effort across a lot of players,” Moneymaker, a previous Wash100 awardee, said of the project. “Both government and industry alike.”

Greater Clarity Needed for ‘Golden Dome’

The BlueHalo chief executive said greater clarity is needed in order for defense tech companies to start deploying potential platforms for the Golden Dome project.

When it comes to threats facing the U.S., Moneymaker said there are “a lot of varying degrees of technology that are ranging from very unsophisticated threats to very, very sophisticated threats.”

The BlueHalo official noted that potential threats include off-the-shelf drones equipped with munitions and complex, maneuverable hypersonic missiles.

“That is a very wide swath of threat vectors,” Moneymaker said.

‘The Iron Dome for America’ Executive Order

In late January, President Trump signed an executive order, called The Iron Dome for America. It directs the secretary of defense to develop and submit within 60 days a reference architecture, capabilities-based requirements and an implementation plan for the missile defense shield.

According to the EO, the reference architecture should include plans for U.S. defense against hypersonic, ballistic, advanced cruise missiles and other next-generation aerial attacks from adversaries.