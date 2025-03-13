Ben Ingham Joins GRVTY as Marketing, Communications VP

GRVTY, a newly formed defense technology company, has appointed Ben Ingham as vice president of marketing and communications, bringing over a decade of experience in media relations and business innovations.

Announcing his appointment in a Thursday LinkedIn post, Ingham said he will help establish the GRVTY brand and explore possibilities in defense marketing and communications. He added that the new company will “accelerate national security and advance America’s strategic edge with automated platforms, software and data solutions for defense, intelligence and homeland security customers.”

Ben Ingham’s Career Highlights

Before joining GRVTY in August 2024, the new VP worked at Peraton for more than six years and most recently served as senior director for external communications. At the organization, Ingham supported repositioning efforts that led to revenue growth of around $7 billion within a year.

He also held various leadership roles, including digital marketing lead, while serving at Northrop Grumman for nearly eight years. Ingham developed the company’s international cyber narrative and activated its social and digital media channels. He earned a master’s in public relations and corporate communications from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech.

About GRVTY

Private investment firm Arlington Capital Partners formally established GRVTY on Wednesday to address the federal government’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting challenges with advanced geospatial and signals intelligence capabilities. Katie Selbe, who held senior leadership roles at Arlington’s portfolio companies, is serving as the company CEO.