AWS to Accelerate Government Agencies’ Software Procurement Efforts

Amazon Web Services has introduced a federal addendum to the Standard Contract for AWS Marketplace, or SCMP, to help accelerate government agencies’ software procurement efforts.

The addendum will provide a pre-negotiated end-user license agreement for every acquisition to give federal agencies easy access to third-party software offerings, AWS said Monday. Developed in 2019, the SCMP was designed to find a common ground between buyers and sellers.

Why Use the Federal Addendum?

The federal addendum aims to speed up the delivery of innovative capabilities to government customers through the AWS Marketplace. It allows tech providers to modify their offerings to accelerate transactions with federal clients. The addendum also addresses common government requirements for commercial supplier agreements, such as removing unenforceable clauses.

Mutual Benefits for Buyers and Sellers

The federal addendum intends to benefit both the government and sellers. Government buyers only need to review the SCMP and the federal addendum once and apply it to onboard new independent software vendors. Meanwhile, the addendum’s standardized set of terms and conditions for government buyers and sellers will enable the latter to readily meet government requirements, thus streamlining their efforts to enter the federal market.

The federal addendum to the SCMP will help vendors offering their products and services through the AWS Marketplace increase their sales cycles and allow government agencies to quickly acquire the needed software to advance their mission.