AWS Cloud Offerings Receive FedRAMP Authorizations

Amazon Web Services has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program compliance for its AWS Verified Access and Amazon EMR Serverless offerings.

The company said Friday that AWS Verified Access received a Moderate level authorization in the AWS US East and US West commercial regions and a High authorization in the AWS GovCloud regions. The company also announced on the same day that Amazon EMR Serverless was granted a High level authorization in the AWS GovCloud US-East and US-West regions.

AWS Verified Access

Built on AWS Zero Trust principles, AWS Verified Access enables federal agencies, public sector organizations and businesses to securely and remotely access corporate applications and infrastructure without a VPN.

Amazon EMR Serverless

Amazon EMR Serverless, which supports Apache Spark and Hive workloads, allows data analysts and engineers to analyze big data with open-source frameworks without configuring, managing or scaling clusters or servers.