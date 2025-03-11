State Department OKs $91M Australia FMS for Guided Munitions

The Department of State has approved a $91.2 million foreign military sale to Australia for 54 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System-Alternate Warhead rounds.

The deal also includes telemetry kits, engineering services, technical assistance and other related logistics and program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

Lockheed Martin will be the primary contractor, with no additional U.S. government personnel or contractor representatives required in Australia.

DSCA noted that the system will be used to strengthen Australia, a key U.S. ally in the Western Pacific, by enhancing its defense capabilities, deterring threats, improving interoperability with U.S. forces and supporting its growing defense industry.