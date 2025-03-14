Ask Sage AI Platform Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

Ask Sage has received high authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its generative artificial intelligence platform , enabling government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base to deploy secure AI technologies.

The Virginia-based company said Thursday the platform safely processes unclassified data, including personal, health and controlled unclassified information. Built for easy deployment, it meets all security requirements from day one with a push-button compliance system.

Ask Sage Founder’s Remarks

Nicolas Chaillan , founder of Ask Sage, said in a statement Thursday, “FedRAMP High authorization represents a milestone achievement for Ask Sage and a transformative opportunity for government agencies to dramatically expand Gen AI adoption and use cases securely.”

Chaillan added, “At the same time, this authorization further removes barriers to deploying advanced technologies, as government contractors can access Generative AI at the pace of relevance to increase their velocity by up to 35 times.”