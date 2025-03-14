Aretum CEO Rohit Gupta Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award

Rohit Gupta , CEO and operating partner of Aretum , has received his 2025 Wash100 Award . Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson personally visited Gupta to present him with his first-ever Wash100 plaque.

Garrettson founded the Wash100 Award in 2014 to recognize the leading figures in the federal sector and government contracting industry. The winners are being honored not just for their exemplary contributions but also for their potential to further impact the industry.

“Rohit’s leadership of Aretum is turning heads in the crowded and competitive world of mission-support technologies. Since taking the reins following the company’s inciting 2023 merger, Rohit has led Aretum to impressive wins, including multiple high-profile contracts with the TSA, CBP and DOD in the last year. These wins highlight both Rohit’s ability to position Aretum as a rising force in the industry and the company’s growing prominence,” said Garrettson.

“As Aretum continues to evolve, its CEO’s mix of strategic insight and hands-on experience is helping shape the company’s future. We’re giving Rohit his first Wash100 Award to celebrate his success but also to indicate that there’s clearly more to come from this great leader and his team,” added the Executive Mosaic CEO.

Gupta, who has only been serving as CEO of Aretum since 2024, earned his first Wash100 recognition for his crucial work in advancing digital modernization and the utilization of emerging technologies within the government and defense sectors. He founded Artemis Consulting in 1999 and provided consulting services to some of the biggest names in the industry until its acquisition by Aretum in 2023.

Congratulations to Gupta for his well-deserved Wash100 Award!