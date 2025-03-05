Arcfield Unveils New RROCI Sensor for Weather Data Gathering

Technology provider Arcfield has launched the Rapid Revisit Optical Cloud Imager, or RROCI, an advanced sensor that supplies weather data to enhance government agencies’ warfighting capabilities.

Designed to deliver real-time cloud scanning and terrestrial weather data, RROCI is envisioned to establish a new standard in space-based weather sensing capabilities, Arcfield said Tuesday. It was deployed in early 2024 as part of the U.S. Space Force’s Electro-Optical/Infrared Weather System (EWS) program.

Providing Real-Time Data for Weather Monitoring

According to Chad Fish, president and general manager of Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield subsidiary, RROCI is an affordable sensor that can provide real-time data for critical climate and weather monitoring. “There are no other sensors currently on the market that have the potential to provide this quality of data from a platform of this size, showing just how powerful and effective miniaturized technology can be in tackling major global challenges,” he explained.

Arcfield CEO Kevin Kelly added that the sensor unlocked SmallSat possibilities to drive national defense and resilience. “We’re incredibly proud of how Orion Space Solutions is pushing the boundaries of space-based weather prediction,” the 2024 Wash100 Award winner said.

Enhancing Global Safety and Preparedness

RROCI utilizes compact proprietary sensors and commercial systems to support the deployment of affordable satellite constellations with increased coverage. The sensor’s ability to transmit accurate weather prediction to government and civilian customers bolsters emergency response capabilities and improves global safety and preparedness.