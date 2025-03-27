American Systems Receives Contract to Provide Defense Healthcare Management Systems Support

The Defense Health Agency has awarded American Systems Corp. a $26.7 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems.

Under the agreement, American Systems will deliver critical services, such as DevSecOps platform management, test infrastructure management and software as a service, to PEO DHMS and its program offices, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The company will also provide operational support for the Medical Enterprise Test Innovation Center, which supports test events involving medical devices.

Supporting Medical Applications and Devices

The required services will advance the development, testing and deployment of essential software applications and medical devices for PEO DHMS, including the MHS GENESIS electronic health record system and Theater Blood, a mobile blood asset management application.

Work under the contract will be performed within the United States, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2026. DHA will support the award using its fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds. DHA’s Defense Healthcare Management Systems Contracting Division at Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

About American Systems

American Systems provides IT, engineering and training services to support national priority programs in the United States. Established in 1975, the employee-owned federal contractor operates across the country and delivers capabilities to address customers’ existing and emerging requirements.