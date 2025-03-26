Amentum Lands $72M NSWCDD Electromagnetic Environmental Effects Services Contract

Amentum has received a $71.9 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division for electromagnetic environmental effects, or E3, services .

The advanced engineering and innovative technology services provider said Tuesday the NSWCDD Electromagnetic Effects Division E3 Test, Evaluation and Integration Support contract aims to bolster the Navy’s operations by enhancing its decision-making and electromagnetic capabilities. Amentum will utilize its expertise in E3 communication and execution systems and digital engineering along with its extensive research and development capabilities for the contract.

E3 Test, Evaluation and Integration Support Contract Scope

Under the contract, Amentum will analyze, conceptualize, design, construct and integrate complex systems and platforms within various sectors, including land, air, maritime, cyber and space. It will leverage its model-based systems engineering framework to transition systems engineering and design projects from document-driven format to a model-centric approach using formalized digital models.

Amwentum’s team of engineers will deliver a range of technical and engineering services such as risk identification and analysis, assessments, test and evaluation, program and project management, integrated logistics and web development and administration. In addition, the company’s R&D capabilities will be utilized to foster innovation and optimize operations.

Amentum will commence work on the contract on April 6, 2025, which will run for five and a half years. The contract work will occur in Dahlgren and Norfolk in Virginia and in San Diego, California.