Alison Engel Appointed Spire Global CFO

Spire Global has named Alison Engel , former chief financial officer of LeaseAccelerator, as its new CFO.

In a statement Monday, Engel said, “Spire has established a proven infrastructure in a dynamic industry with immense opportunities for innovation and growth.” Engel added she looks forward to working with the Spire Global team “to drive the business forward, capitalizing on these opportunities, and ultimately, improving life on Earth with data from space.”

Career Background

Before LeaseAccelerator, Engel was CFO and treasurer at Gannett from 2015 to 2020 and held the same roles at DallasNews Corporation from 2008 to 2014.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an assistant controller at EXE Technologies, a profit and loss analysis supervisor at EMC Mortgage Corporation and a senior associate at Coopers & Lybrand.