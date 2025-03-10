Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: Best Practices for AI in Health Care Services

Tim Boltz, a sales director at Carahsoft Technology, said the Global Health Conference and Exhibition held from March 3 to 6 in Las Vegas highlighted various opportunities for artificial intelligence in health care. The event, organized by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, also offered insights on ways to help ensure the best results for patients, as use of AI technology gains momentum across the health care industry, Boltz wrote in a blog published Thursday.

Presentations in the conference provided its participants with AI approaches on promoting interoperability among health care providers and addressing such industry concerns as data provenance and data lineage.

Best Practices for Secure, Ethical Use

The Carahsoft executive pointed out in his blog that AI use in health care must be coupled with efforts to ensure that all its tools are secure, effective and ethical. He recommended that technology suppliers and public officials adopt risk management techniques, sound governance and transparency in their AI deployment.

Boltz said that the best practices for employing the technology should involve an understanding of AI risks, ensuring validity of patient data and addressing potential biases.

He proposed continuous AI performance monitoring to enable providers to mitigate any possible model drifts and achieve a better oversight of the system’s dynamics. Identifying risk areas would enable health care providers to make informed decisions on which tools, solutions and personnel to deploy for risk mitigation, the Carahsoft executive added.

Register here to join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 20 to learn more about cutting-edge AI innovations from industry and government experts.