Aerospace Demos First Optical Crosslinks Between CubeSats

The Aerospace Corporation has conducted a demonstration of the first optical crosslink between two CubeSats in low-Earth orbit .

The Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday the Flashlight Laser Crosslink facilitates the collaboration between small satellites. The technology allows these satellites to operate in formations paving the way for the expansion of commercial and government missions.

Boosting Small Satellite Capabilities

During the demonstration, a 2.5-unit laser communication terminal and commercially available parts were utilized to facilitate bi-directional data transmission between two 6-unit CubeSats over distances up to 348 miles. It reached data rates of 312.5 megabits per second uncorrected, along with error-free transmission at 25 Mbps. The transmitter and receiver’s independent steering enabled automatic and active alignment, ensuring long-distance connectivity. This boost in CubeSat communication rates is comparable to the shift from dial-up modem speeds to high-speed internet.

“In 2018, our engineers successfully demonstrated a one-way laser transmission to a surface station using CubeSats,” said Steve Isakowitz , president and CEO of Aerospace. “Now, we’ve advanced that capability by miniaturizing laser and receiver targeting mechanisms to establish a bi-directional link between CubeSats — reducing power demands and costs for future missions.”

“The Flashlight Laser Crosslink drastically enhances communication between small satellites, providing them with robust, high-speed data transfer capabilities once limited to larger, more expensive platforms,” said mission lead Todd Rose. “By bringing high-speed optical communication to CubeSats, we can empower commercial operators to deploy more efficient systems, bridging the gap between affordability and performance.”