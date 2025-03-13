Steve Isakowitz to Retire as Aerospace President & CEO in 2026

Steve Isakowitz announced plans to retire as president and CEO of Aerospace in 2026 after the company hired his successor.

In a company press release Wednesday, the company said it has launched an executive search and partnered with leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to support its campaign. He will remain in the post until after the company has selected a successor.

Aerospace Board of Trustees member David W. Thompson will serve as the search committee lead.

Leading Aerospace’s Strategic Transformation

After becoming Aeropsace’s seventh CEO in 2016, Isakowitz led the company’s strategic transformation to keep up with the evolving needs of its growing number of partners and to promote increased integration.

He said, “The past decade has been the most dynamic time in space since the days of Apollo. We have seen the establishment of new organizations like Space Force, an unprecedented increase in launches and the number of satellites on orbit, surging private investment, and the increased application of powerful technologies like AI and machine learning to the space sector.”

“Aerospace has been a leader throughout and has continually adapted to stay ahead of the change. We have invested in differentiating technical capabilities that neither the private sector nor the government would pursue, forged new commercial and international partnerships, and drove greater integration across key national security and civil space mission areas,” added Isakowitz.

Under his leadership, Aerospace relocated its headquarters to the Washington D.C. area to be nearer key decision makers. He also oversaw the improvement of enterprise integration and agile acquisition through a reorganization of the company’s support to key customers.