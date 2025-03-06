AE Industrial Names Andrew Boyd as Operating Partner

AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in national security, aerospace and industrial services, has announced the appointment of former senior intelligence and security officer Andrew Boyd as operating partner.

In a company press release Tuesday, Michael Greene, co-CEO and managing partner at AE Industrial, said, “Andy has been instrumental in leading worldwide intelligence operations to combat cyber threats and brings a wealth of private sector and government experience to the firm. We look forward to leveraging Andy’s deep expertise in cyber operations, intelligence collection, counterterrorism, strategic analysis, and risk mitigation as we continue to expand our footprint in the national security space.”

Boyd’s career in intelligence and security spans over three decades, including over 10 years as a senior intelligence service officer in the CIA’s Directorate of Operations. His last position at the agency was as the Center for Cyber Intelligence director, whose responsibility involve intelligence collection, analysis and operations concerning foreign cyber threats on American interests.

As CIA CCI director, he had regular interactions with the White House, Congress, senior officials and foreign partners. Boyd provides consulting and advisory services to various clients through the Faze 2 Strategy. The strategy he developed provides counsel to growth-phase technology companies seeking to maximize their defensive and offensive cyber capabilities.

Boyd is currently on the board of directors at REDLattice and CASE, both AE Industrial portfolio companies. He is a part-time CBS News contributor on intelligence, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity issues.

“The world is facing increasingly complex security threats that require fresh thinking, investment, and new technology,” said the newly appointed operating partner. “I look forward to working with the team at AE Industrial and its portfolio companies to drive innovation, develop new opportunities and advance our leadership position in national security.”

The retired senior CIA director graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. He holds a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs from the Catholic University of America and a Master of Science in Strategic Policy from the National War College.