ATI Earns Perfect Score in JSVA, Secures CMMC Certification

Advanced Technology International, a non-profit organization that provides government research and development support services, earned a perfect score of 110 on the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment from the Defense Contract Management Agency and secured a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification or CMMC level 2 certification for the next three years.

In a company press release Monday, Mica Dolan, ATI president and chief operating officer, said, “For almost 27 years, ATI has held a common mission with the federal government and its stakeholders, harnessing innovation to solve the most complex challenges the Nation faces.”

JVSA is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses a company’s compliance with NIST SP 800-171 security requirements to protect sensitive government information and enhance cybersecurity posture. The assessment ensures that defense contractors are committed to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information and upholding the highest data protection standards in the defense industry.

“Achieving this certification demonstrates our ability to safeguard CUI, but more than that, it demonstrates that we are a trusted and reliable partner to the government and our stakeholders,” added Dolan.

ATI has complied with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement or DFARS Clause 252.204-7012 and all 110 requirements outlined in the NIST SP 800-171R2 Standard. The work to secure the certification and demonstrate ATI’s ability to achieve a high standard of data security compliance to government, industry and academic stakeholders began in 2016.

The non-profit public service enterprise manages over 30 research and development collaborations for the federal government, consisting of more than 6,300 large and small innovators in industry and academia.