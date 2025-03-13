Accrete Selected for 2025 STRATFI Funding

Department of the Air Force innovation arm AFWERX has selected artificial intelligence company Accrete for cycle 1 of the Strategic Funding Increase, or STRATFI, initiative for program year 2025.

Going Beyond Prototyping

STRATFI aims to provide small businesses with funding to help them bridge the gap between the prototyping of their innovations and full-scale production and operational deployment, AFWERX said March 9 on LinkedIn.

To qualify for the initiative, a company would have to have received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer award in the past two years. Between $3 million to $15 million may be given per project.

An Amazing Win

Commenting on the award, Accrete co-founder, chairman and CEO Prashant Bhuyan said, “Seeing our platform deliver tangible, real-world value to the Department of Defense by helping make timely decisions that support national defense is both gratifying and invigorating. As a dual-use company, we are proud to bring this innovation and a decision advantage to government and enterprise customers alike.”

For his part, Accrete Government CEO Bill Wall said, “Another amazing win for an amazing team! Accrete has the right solutions, at the exact right time the government needs and is embracing innovation and AI dual use capability. Super proud to be part of this journey!”