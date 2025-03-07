Absolute Security Receives FedRAMP Certification for Secure Endpoint

Absolute Security has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization at the moderate impact level for its Secure Endpoint product, which provides users with integrated cyber visibility, control and resilience.

The certification will make Secure Endpoint accessible through the FedRAMP marketplace, allowing government agencies to easily deploy the product, Absolute Security said Thursday. The tool ensures that endpoints and security controls are always on, fully operational and can recover from cyberattacks.

Addressing Evolving Cyberthreats

The FedRAMP authorization will enable government customers to use the Secure Endpoint product suite and enjoy a high level of security, compliance and operational continuity, according to Absolute Security Chief Product Officer John Herrema. “Government agencies are under constant attack by nation states and other motivated adversaries, while facing increasing regulations and technical complexity. The combination of these two factors can lead to costly outages and disruptions,” he explained.

Built on the Absolute Resilience Platform, Secure Endpoint delivers security, visibility, control, remote recovery and application resilience across remote and hybrid personal computer fleets. It helps governments and enterprises to address evolving threats and comply with various regulatory requirements.

The FedRAMP seal of approval indicates that Secure Endpoint is an advanced cloud service capable of safeguarding critical government data. FedRAMP was established in 2011 to provide a cost-effective and risk-based approach for the federal government’s use of cloud technologies.