ECS-Yakshna JV Secures Spot on $20B Treasury Cybersecurity BPA

1CyberForce , a joint venture between ECS and Yakshna Solutions , has landed a position on the $20 billion Providing Treasury Enterprise Cybersecurity Technology and Services blanket purchase agreement from the Department of the Treasury.

BPA Award

The PROTECTS BPA gives the Treasury and its agencies access to 1CyberForce’s services to protect assets, secure data and foster innovation, ECS said Tuesday.

ECS will leverage its expertise in security operations, managed services, threat response and adversary-focused operations.

The BPA includes a one-year base period with seven one-year options.

ECS President’s Remarks

John Heneghan , president of ECS and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said, “This award is a significant milestone for our joint venture. It showcases our unmatched cybersecurity expertise and innovative, AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions.”

He added, “It demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding critical federal infrastructure and taxpayer information across an ever-evolving threat landscape.”