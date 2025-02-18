York Space Systems Unveils New Program to Expand National Security Services

York Space Systems , a company specializing in space mission services, has launched a new commercial services program that aims to provide critical national security capabilities as a service to the United States government.

Enhancing National Security Through Commercial Services

The Denver-based aerospace company said Thursday it will utilize its expertise in satellite design and provide on-demand commercial services for operationally critical space missions. York will enable the government to access its Remote Proximity Operations, space domain awareness, military communication, Earth observation and other counterspace services.

The company leverages its commercial business model, extensive flight experience and strong relationship with its suppliers and partners to build satellites efficiently and at a high rate. Its ability to rapidly manufacture and deploy various mission platforms provides national security customers with a low-risk, cost-effective approach to space-based operations. Through the program, the government can acquire York’s secure and mission-tested satellites designed to support intelligence, defense and national security needs. The program will also enable the U.S. Space Force to acquire satellites for the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve project.