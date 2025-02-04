West 4th Strategy Secures Awards in GSA Contract Vehicle

The General Services Administration has awarded West 4th Strategy and its Integrated Systems subsidiary contracts under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, contracting program. Both of the GSA contract awards are under the OASIS+ small business and unrestricted tracks, West 4th said.

Chris Embert, West 4th Strategy’s chief operating officer, called the contracts “a huge win” for the company’s team. “Winning OASIS+ in both the full and open and small business tracks is an integral part of our growth strategy,” he said.

Based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, West 4th currently ranks number 16 on the Fast 50, the company’s CEO, Robert Dowling, shared in a GovConWire interview in December. The company’s specializations are in program management, professional services, data analytics and IT modernization.

Multiple-Award, IDIQ Contract Vehicle

GSA established OASIS+ as a suite of multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contracts to support federal agencies’ procurement requirements for services-based solutions. A 10-year program, it can be used by all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers.

GSA released the OASIS+ list of the first two groups of unrestricted and notices to proceed, or NTPs, in December. The NTP awards for the second group covered eight domains, namely: technical and engineering, management and advisory, environmental, logistics, intelligence, enterprise solutions services, facilities and research and development. As of December, 588 awardees had been listed under the unrestricted track, according to the agency.