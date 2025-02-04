Viasat Books DISA Task Order for Satellite-Based Services

Viasat’s Inmarsat Government business will deliver fully managed low Earth orbit satellite-based services, including space relay services supported by geostationary and non-geostationary satellites, for its first task order under a previously awarded proliferated LEO SBS contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Valued at $3.5 million, the task order requires providing Ku-band LEO services through a partner network to support U.S. government operations worldwide, Viasat said Monday.
The award also calls for providing network management including real-time data access through an online account management tool and around-the-clock technical support.
In September 2023, Viasat secured a spot on the potential 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from DISA to provide space relay services and other PLEO SBS for the Space Force, defense agencies, combatant commands, other federal agencies and international allies. The contract’s ceiling value increased to $13 billion from $900 million.