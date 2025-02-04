Viasat Books DISA Task Order for Satellite-Based Services

Viasat ’s Inmarsat Government business will deliver fully managed low Earth orbit satellite-based services , including space relay services supported by geostationary and non-geostationary satellites, for its first task order under a previously awarded proliferated LEO SBS contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Valued at $3.5 million, the task order requires providing Ku-band LEO services through a partner network to support U.S. government operations worldwide, Viasat said Monday.

The award also calls for providing network management including real-time data access through an online account management tool and around-the-clock technical support.