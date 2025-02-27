Vertosoft to Serve as Nexthink’s Software Distributor in the Public Sector

Vertosoft announced being chosen as Nexthink’s newest public sector distributor.

Vertosoft said Thursday that through the collaboration, its partner network and contract vehicles will help Nexthink more easily provide its digital employee experience management platform to federal, state and local government customers.

Jay Colavita, president of Vertosoft, said, “We are excited to partner with Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience management. Their cutting-edge solutions provide government IT leaders with unprecedented insights, enabling proactive optimization and ensuring seamless digital experiences for public sector employees.”

Vertosoft provides emerging technology solutions within the government, while Nexthink’s platform solution for IT teams helps enhance their employee satisfaction and productivity. Also, through the digital employee experience platform, IT departments can detect, diagnose, and resolve IT problems as they occur.

“Together, we aim to enhance the digital workplace for millions of government employees, improving efficiency and service delivery across the board,” Colavita added.

Ian Bancroft, chief revenue officer of Nexthink, said, “Vertosoft’s incredible knowledge around the digital transformation challenges government departments are facing is second to none. The deep customer relationships they’ve built are a testament not only to the breadth of their service but also the insights and guidance they are able to offer through their years of expertise.”