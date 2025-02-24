in Contract Awards, News

V2X Books Air Force Contract for EW Systems Support

V2X has secured a $21 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force to repair and maintain the AN/ALQ-172 and AN/ALQ-161 electronic warfare systems of the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B and C-130 fleet.

In a statement Thursday, Jeremy Wensinger, president and CEO of V2X, said, “Our mission is twofold: enhancing the capabilities of legacy systems with cost effective and technology driven solutions, and more importantly, ensuring the safety of B-52, B-1, and C-130 aircrews in an ever-evolving threat environment.”

The Reston, Virginia-based aerospace and defense company will complete the work at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and Indianapolis, Indiana by 2029.

The AN/ALQ-172 self-protection radio frequency subsystem defends against pulse, continuous wave, pulse Doppler and monopulse radar threats. Meanwhile, the AN/ALQ-161 enhances detection and countermeasures against evolving electronic threats.

Written by Kacey Roberts

