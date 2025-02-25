Rheinmetall Unifies & Rebrands US Vehicle Manufacturing Operations

The U.S. vehicle manufacturing operations of Germany-based global automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has been rebranded as American Rheinmetall. The move on the venture, formerly known as American Rheinmetall Vehicles, merges its three core businesses: System Prime work, Tier 1 Component work, and Commercial work, Rheinmetall said.

The integration includes the operations of Loc Performance, a Plymouth, Michigan-based manufacturer of components for military and civilian vehicles that Rheinmetall acquired in 2024.

Customer-Focused Integration

The rebranding reflects the company’s guiding principle that “customers always come first,” said Matt Warnick, American Rheinmetall’s CEO. “By bringing together our former entities (legacy Loc Performance and legacy American Rheinmetall Vehicles) under one cohesive name, we strengthen our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to all of our partners,” Warnick added.

U.S. Defense Industry Footprint

In January 2023, the company and General Motors‘ defense subsidiary were selected as partners under a U.S. Army other transaction agreement to develop vehicle prototypes for a multi-stage industry competition to replace the service branch’s family of heavy tactical trucks.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Rheinmetall’s U.S. footprint includes American Rheinmetall Munitions in Stafford, Virginia; Windham, Maine; and Camden, Arkansas. An American Rheinmetall Systems also operates in Biddeford, Maine, while the U.S. corporate parent American Rheinmetall Defense is based in Reston, Virginia.