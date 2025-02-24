Trustwave’s Detection & Response Services Platform Secures FedRAMP Certification

Cybersecurity provider Trustwave has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization for its Government Fusion, a platform for managed detection and response services.

The FedRAMP certification indicates that Government Fusion meets the national government’s standards for secure and risk-free cloud services, Trustwave said Thursday. The company achieved the milestone after obtaining a StateRAMP authorization in August 2024, making the platform available for both federal and state government customers.

Safeguarding Customers’ Mission-Critical Assets

The FedRAMP authorization for Government Fusion means that government agencies’ mission-critical assets are fully protected, ensuring they “can operate with the highest level of confidence and peace of mind,” according to Bill Rucker, president of Trustwave Government Solutions.

“Federal and state agencies, the defense industrial base, contractors to government, and highly regulated organizations increasingly depend on trusted technology partners to fortify their cybersecurity defenses, and we are proud to deliver a solution that not only meets but often exceeds their stringent security requirements,” he explained.

Government Fusion is for government agencies that operate using only U.S.-based personnel in a cloud environment. The platform also enables customers to choose between FedRAMP or non-FedRAMP deployments while maintaining a high level of security. In addition, Government Fusion offers a broad range of functions, such as real-time monitoring, threat detection, threat hunting, intelligence and remediation capabilities.