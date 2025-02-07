Tria, Shearwater Unveil Health IT-Focused Joint Venture

Tria Federal and Shearwater, a for-profit subsidiary of the Ho’oilina Foundation, have launched a new joint venture, called Olakino Solutions, focused on providing health IT platforms and services for federal government customers.

“Olakino represents more than just a business venture – it’s a mission-driven collaboration that advances federal health initiatives while creating meaningful economic opportunities for the Native Hawaiian community,” Tria Federal CEO Tim Borchert said in a statement published Thursday in a LinkedIn post.

What Does Olakino Solutions Do?

Olakino is a Native Hawaiian Organization-owned 8(a) small business that was established through a mentor-protege relationship between Tria and Shearwater.

The Small Business Administration-certified business uses emerging technologies to develop intelligent systems that help address customers’ tech and operational challenges.

The new venture supports federal government clients across several areas, including digital modernization, integrated healthcare optimization, next-generation analytics and data management, financial transformation and results management.

In the native Hawaiian language, Olakino means “state of health and well-being,” reflecting Tria’s commitment to advancing federal health programs.

“The launch of Olakino is an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver digital transformation solutions to federal agencies,” Borchert added.