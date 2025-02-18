Timothy Fouts Joins Red River as Vice President

Timothy Fouts has been appointed vice president at information technology services provider Red River , transitioning from his previous role as VP of enterprise capture at General Dynamics Information Technology .

He announced his appointment on LinkedIn Monday, expressing enthusiasm for his new position at the Chantilly, Virginia-based company and his role in supporting the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Before joining GDIT, the executive spent 27 years at Lockheed Martin , starting as a computer systems specialist in 1996.

He later held various managerial positions across Lockheed’s business transition, information technology, customer liaison, business development and business capture segments. Fouts retired from Lockheed as director of enterprise collaboration.

Earlier in his career, he was a program coordinator at George Mason University and served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.