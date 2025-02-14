Tim Ryan to Serve in Battelle Board of Directors

Tim Ryan , a Citi executive, has been selected to serve on the board of directors of Battelle . The Columbus, Ohio-based company said Thursday Ryan’s appointment will take effect immediately.

Tim Ryan’s Career Highlights

Ryan joined Citi in June 2024 as the head of technology and business enablement and a member of the company’s executive management team. He manages the company’s technology and legacy franchise teams. He is tasked with overseeing cross-firm process simplification and modernization.

The executive spent almost two decades at PricewaterhouseCoopers , or PwC, where he played a major part in the firm’s digital and workforce transformation while helping streamline operations and driving growth. Furthermore, Ryan helped the company foster a culture of excellence.

The certified public accountant most recently served as a U.S. senior partner for two terms, where he managed a team of 75,000 personnel while spearheading the firm’s strategy and execution. Ryan also worked as the U.S. chair and senior partner, vice chairman of markets, strategy and stakeholders and vice chairman of assurance. He started his PwC career in 2005 as the U.S. financial services industry practice leader.