Tim Lynch, Todd Morar Named to New Leadership Roles at Lockheed

Lockheed Martin has appointed Tim Lynch as vice president of space security, mission strategies and advanced capabilities and Todd Morar as VP of air and commercial solutions within the rotary and mission systems division.

Lynch announced his appointment on LinkedIn Wednesday, stating he will assume the role on March 3. He currently serves as chief strategy officer at Frontgrade Technologies .

Meanwhile, Morar assumed his new position last month, according to his LinkedIn post on Wednesday. He was previously the president and general manager of Derco , a Lockheed subsidiary.

Tim Lynch

Lynch said he looks forward “to drive innovation, strengthen mission success, and support our national security priorities.”

Before joining Frontgrade, he spent over 20 years at L3Harris Technologies , advancing from electrical engineer to VP of the space and airborne segment.

Todd Morar

Morar said he was honored “to join the ACS team in developing and delivering tailored training solutions to both commercial and military customers in the U.S. and internationally.”

Morar has spent over 11 years at Lockheed, starting as F-35 business management director in 2013 and advancing through leadership roles in various divisions including business development, supply chain management and aeronautics before leading Derco.